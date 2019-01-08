हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gujarat

Former BJP MLA Jayantilal Bhanushali shot dead onboard Sayaji Nagar Express train

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jayantilal Bhanushali was on Monday night shot dead by unidentified assailants onboard a train.

Former BJP MLA Jayantilal Bhanushali shot dead onboard Sayaji Nagar Express train

Former Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jayantilal Bhanushali was on Monday night shot dead by unidentified assailants onboard a train. According to news agency ANI, the former MLA was shot dead onboard Sayaji Nagar Express train while he was travelling from Bhuj to Ahmedabad.

He was shot dead between Kataria and Surbari railway stations, following which the police launched an investigation into the case. While one bullet hit his chest, another damaged one of his eyes.

The train was stopped for almost two hours at Maliya railway station in Gujarat where his body was recovered from the train. The former MLA was travelling in the AC First class bogie of the train when attacked.

Last year, the former BJP MLA was accused by a woman of raping her. Bhanushali had, however, dismissed the allegations, claiming that charges against him were baseless and an attempt to malign his image.

