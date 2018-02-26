हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Former cabinet secretary TSR Subramanian dies; tributes pour in

TSR Subramanian served in the IAS, where he held various positions including that of the cabinet secretary.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 26, 2018, 13:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Former cabinet secretary, TSR Subramanian, died on Monday.

The IAS association tweeted, "Extremely shocked to hear the sad news of the demise of TSR Subramanian. He was the tallest amongst all and is a big loss for the IAS fraternity and the nation."

Tributes poured in for the former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from many including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Subramanian served in the IAS, where he held various positions including that of the highest post in the Indian administration and the post of secretary in the ministry of textiles.

He was a non-executive director of HCL Technologies from September 1999 to November 2011. He is a founder member and former chancellor of the Shiv Nadar University.

He held directorships for a few companies also.

Born into a middle-class Tamil family, Subramanian spent much of his schooling days in Thanjavur. He did his masters from Calcutta University and then studied at the Imperial College of Science and Technology, London.

He also held a master's degree in Public Administration from Harvard University.

