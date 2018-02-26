Former cabinet secretary TSR Subramanian dies; tributes pour in

New Delhi: Former cabinet secretary, TSR Subramanian, died on Monday.

The IAS association tweeted, "Extremely shocked to hear the sad news of the demise of TSR Subramanian. He was the tallest amongst all and is a big loss for the IAS fraternity and the nation."

Extremely shocked to hear the sad news of the demise of T S R Subramanian. He was the tallest amongst all and is a big loss for the IAS fraternity and the nation. Deepest Condolences to all family members. We hope and pray that your ideas and thoughts will continue to guide us. — IAS Association (@IASassociation) February 26, 2018

It's such a big loss. Deepest Condolences to all family members https://t.co/rGGk1eFO5X — IAS Association (@IASassociation) February 26, 2018

Cremation of Shri. T.S.R. Subramanian, Former Cabinet Secretary will take place at Lodhi Road crematorium at 5.30 pm today, 26th February. — IAS Association (@IASassociation) February 26, 2018

Tributes poured in for the former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from many including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shri TSR Subramanian distinguished himself as an outstanding civil servant. He also left a mark with his prolific writings and interventions on important public causes. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 26, 2018

Former Cabinet Secretary TSR Subramanyam is no more. Saddened by the news. He was affable, full of ideas and energetic. In many a debate on TV channels, shared thoughts with him. Condolences to his family and his fraternity. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) February 26, 2018

Saddened by the news of the demise of former Cabinet Secretary TSR Subramanyam. My condolences to the entire @IASassociation fraternity and his family. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) February 26, 2018

Shocked to hear about the demise of TSR Subramanian, Former Cabinet Secretary and who gave important inputs for drafting New Education Policy. It is a big loss for the IAS fraternity and the nation. My condolences to his family members. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) February 26, 2018

Shocked to hear about the sad demise of TSR Subramanian ji. Had the good fortune of receiving his guidance on many a policy matters. My condolences to his loved ones. Om Shanti https://t.co/InYN7ekCqR — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 26, 2018

Saddened to know about the demise of Former Cabinet Secretary Sh. TSR Subramanian, gem of a person. Prayers for the departed soul and condolences for his family. pic.twitter.com/QGflh4GMPD — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) February 26, 2018

Subramanian served in the IAS, where he held various positions including that of the highest post in the Indian administration and the post of secretary in the ministry of textiles.

He was a non-executive director of HCL Technologies from September 1999 to November 2011. He is a founder member and former chancellor of the Shiv Nadar University.

He held directorships for a few companies also.

Born into a middle-class Tamil family, Subramanian spent much of his schooling days in Thanjavur. He did his masters from Calcutta University and then studied at the Imperial College of Science and Technology, London.

He also held a master's degree in Public Administration from Harvard University.