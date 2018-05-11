Former Maharashtra ATS chief Himanshu Roy allegedly commits suicide

Additional Director General of Police and former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) chief Himanshu Roy allegedly committed suicide on Friday. The former ATS chief allegedly shot himself using his own revolver at his residence. He was taken to Bombay hospital after he allegedly shot himself and was declared brought dead. His wife and other family members were also present at the house when the incident took place.

As per reports, he was terminally ill and had been diagnosed with cancer. He was reportedly on a medical leave owing to prolonged illness since 2016. He had even gone abroad for to get medical help but his health deteriorated despite the treatment.

A 1988 batch IPS officer, Roy played a major role in solving several key cases like Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar's driver Arif's firing, journalist J Dey killing, Vijay Palande, Laila Khan double murder case. He had also arrested Vindu Dara Singh for alleged links to bookies in the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing case. During his tenure as the ATS chief, software engineer Anees Ansari was arrested for allegedly planning to blow up the American school at the Bandra Kurla complex.

Roy was born on 23 June 1963. He had an B.Com and was a C.A. He was appointed to IPS on 21 August 1989. He was presently serving as the ADGP (Esstt.), MS, Mumbai.

He was considered as one of the fittest cops of the Mumbai Police force and was also dubbed by many as the 'Dabaang' officer. In 2014, Himanshu Roy and police commissioner Rakesh Maria had become the first police officers in the city who had been given Z+ security cover. The security was alotted because of the sensitive cases that were being handled by them.

(More details awaited)