Former model allegedly assaulted, forced to convert to Islam by husband who remarried

A former model based in Mumbai has alleged that her Muslim husband assaulted her and forced to convert to Islam.

Last Updated: Nov 18, 2017, 09:19 AM IST
MUMBAI: A former model based in Mumbai has alleged that her Muslim husband assaulted her and forced to convert to Islam.

The woman further said that the husband has remarried a Hindu girl “half his age” and has asked her to leave their house.

“He is now trying to evict me from our marital home. I am facing a serious threat to my life,” said the ex-model.

The woman has claimed that she was also tortured and assaulted.

"I am a Hindu. I didn't give into his pressures," she added.

A case has been registered case against two people by the Bandra Police. Police investigation underway.

 

With ANI inputs

