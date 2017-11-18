Former model allegedly assaulted, forced to convert to Islam by husband who remarried

MUMBAI: A former model based in Mumbai has alleged that her Muslim husband assaulted her and forced to convert to Islam.

The woman further said that the husband has remarried a Hindu girl “half his age” and has asked her to leave their house.

“He is now trying to evict me from our marital home. I am facing a serious threat to my life,” said the ex-model.

The woman has claimed that she was also tortured and assaulted.

"I am a Hindu. I didn't give into his pressures," she added.

A case has been registered case against two people by the Bandra Police. Police investigation underway.

With ANI inputs