Former PM Manmohan Singh evades question on The Accidental Prime Minister - Watch

NEW DELHI: A day after the release of the trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister, which is based on the life of Manmohan Singh, the former prime minister was asked for his comments on the movie. However, Singh evaded the question as he stepped out of the car and went past the reporters.

With the film focussing on the tenure of the ex-PM, it has created immense buzz due since the time the first pictures of the shoot came out. Singh's character has been portrayed by veteran actor Anupam Kher. As can be seen in the trailer, Kher has mastered the mannerisms of the ex-PM and fits perfectly into the shoes of the economist who ruled the country from 2004 to 2014. It is based on a book written by Sanjaya Baru by the same name.

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, producer Hansal Mehta wrote, "In spite of differing political views of many of us I've never seen #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister as a film that takes sides. I see it as an important cautionary tale, a drama about a democracy that has always been bogged down by personality cults."

However, after the trailer released on Thursday, Maharashtra Youth Congress wrote to the makers of the political drama, demanding the screening of the film before its release. The youth wing said that if it is found that some scenes are not based on facts, they will have to be deleted else the outfit will not let the movie be screened anywhere in the country.

The movie also has German actor Suzanne Bernert essaying the role of UPA chief Sonia Gandhi, 'Lipstick under my burkha' actress Aahana Kumara will be seen as Priyanka Gandhi and Arjun Mathur plays Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The film is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte. The Accidental Prime Minister is all set to hit the screens on January 11.