Former presidents to get Rs 1 lakh as office expenses every year, ex-VPs to get Rs 90000

New Delhi: The government has decided to extend Rs 1 lakh to a retired president and Rs 90,000 to a retired vice president on account of office expenses every year, the Home Ministry said on Tuesday.

The decisions have been taken by amending rules related to the President's Pension Rules, 1962 and the Vice President's Pension, Housing and Other Facilities Rules, 1999.

During each financial year, an amount not exceeding Rs 1,00,000 shall be paid to every retired president towards the actual charges incurred by him or her on account of office expenses, a notification issued by the ministry said.

During each financial year, an amount not exceeding Rs 90,000 will be paid to every retired vice president towards the actual charges incurred by him or her on account of office expenses.

The government has also decided that the surviving spouse of a deceased president would be given secretarial staff consisting of a private secretary and a peon and shall be paid in each financial year, an amount not exceeding Rs 20,000 towards the actual charges incurred by him or her on account of office expenses.

The salaries of the president and the vice president were increased to Rs 5 lakh and Rs 4 lakh per month respectively four months ago.

The emoluments of Governors was also increased to Rs 3.5 lakh per month.