Former union minister Captain Jai Narayan Prasad Nishad dies aged 88, PM Modi condoles his death

NEW DELHI: Former Union Minister Captain Jai Narayan Prasad Nishad died at the age of 88 years on Monday. He was undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Delhi. His last rites will be held on Tuesday in Hajipur.

Nishad had represented the Muzaffarpur parliamentary constituency in Lok Sabha. He was the member of Bhartiya Janata Party and had even been a part of the Janata Dal United (JDU) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the past.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several politicians condoled the death of the former member of Parliament.

PM Modi wrote on Twitter: "Saddened by the demise of Captain Jai Narain Prasad Nishad Ji. He served our nation with great diligence. Captain Nishad's efforts for the progress of Bihar were noteworthy. His work towards empowering the poor will always be remembered. Condolences to his family and supporters."

BJP chief Amit Shah also said that his death has left a void in politics.

He was elected to 11th Lok Sabha for the first time in 1996. During 1996-97, he served as the Union Minister of State, Environment and Forests (Independent Charge). He was the Union Minister of State, Non-Conventional Energy Sources (Independent Charge) between 1997-98. In 1998, he was re-elected to 12th Lok Sabha and again in 1999 to 13th Lok Sabha. He also served as a member of Rajya Sabha during 2004-2008. He was re-elected to 15th Lok Sabha in 2009.

He was also disqualified from Rajya Sabha in 2008 by the then Vice President under Anti-Defection Law.