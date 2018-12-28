Four arrested in Mumbai with banned drugs worth Rs 1000 crore

The anti-narcotics cell of the Mumbai Police crime branch has arrested four people for possessing a banned drug from Mumbai's Vakola area.

The four people were arrested on Wednesday. They were caught with the banned drug, Fentanyl, whose market price is estimated at Rs 1,000 crores.

They were produced before a court. They have been sent to police remanded till January 1.

Fentanyl is an opioid used as a pain medication and together with other medications for anaesthesia. It is also made illegally and used as a recreational drug, often mixed with heroin or cocaine.