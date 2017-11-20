Freedom from debt: Farmers from all over India to protest in Delhi, gherao Parliament

NEW DELHI: Farmers from across India are expected to 'gherao' the Parliament to demand for "better prices for their produce and complete freedom from debt".

Members of around 180 farmers organisations have announced a two-day protest in the national capital under the banner of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC).

Reports suggest that the farmers are likely to try state protest outside Parliament at around 10 am.

“Our main demand will be full remunerative prices as a legal entitlement with correct cost estimations and at least a 50 percent profit margin over the cost of production,” All India Kisan Sabha president Ashok Dhawale said.

“We will also demand freedom from debt, including an immediate comprehensive loan waiver, as well as statutory institutional mechanism to address farmers’ debt on an ongoing basis,” he said.

A draft ‘bill’ encompassing the two demands will be introduced and passed after debate by the farmers’ Parliament.