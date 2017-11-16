French minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to visit India on Thursday

New Delhi: French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian will arrive here on a two-day visit on Thursday to prepare the ground for President Emmanuel Macron's proposed India trip early next year.

The first day of Drian's India visit is packed with a series of meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval among others.

A wide range of strategic and economic issues concerning the two countries will be on the discussion table. The minister will also meet prominent members of the Indian and French business communities, the French embassy said in a statement.

"Minister Le Drian will work to strengthen various aspects of France's bilateral cooperation with India, its foremost Asian strategic partner: security, economy, sustainable urban development and renewable energy, education and research, people-to-people ties and cultural affairs," it said.

On the second day, the French minister will unveil an exhibition on bilateral ties in Delhi and then travel to Jaipur to launch 'Bonjour India'.

This three-month Indo-French collaborative platform is focused on innovation, creativity and partnership. It will present more than 300 events in 33 cities across India.