हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himachal

Fresh snow in Himachal, heavy spells likely

The temperature remained near freezing point at many places after an overnight spell of snow and rain says Met official.

Fresh snow in Himachal, heavy spells likely

Shimla: After days of dry weather, cold intensified its grip across Himachal Pradesh on Monday with the higher reaches receiving fresh snowfall. The weather bureau also warned of some heavy spells of snow and rain that were likely to hit the state till Wednesday.

The temperature remained near freezing point at many places after an overnight spell of snow and rain, a Met official here told IANS. The state capital, which saw cloudy skies, saw a low of 6.9 degrees Celsius, while Kalpa, some 250 km from here, experienced 1.2 cm of snow, the official said.

Keylong, headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti district, saw eight cm of snow. Keylong recorded minus 3.2 degree Celsius, while it was minus 1.2 in Kalpa, 1.6 in Manali, 2.2 in Dalhousie, 3.1 in Kufri and 5.2 degrees in Dharamsala.

Picturesque tourist resort Manali saw four mm rain but its nearby hills like the Solang ski slopes, Kothi, Gulaba and the Rohtang Pass, 52 km from Manali, have been experiencing snow. "The high hills of Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu, Shimla and Chamba districts have been experiencing light to moderate snowfall," said the weather official.

He said moderate to heavy snowfall may occur across the state over the next two day. People in the area and tourists have been advised not to venture in the high hills. Most of the prominent tourist towns like Shimla, Narkanda, Kufri, Dalhousie and Manali are likely to have moderate spells of snowfall, he added.

Tags:
HimachalShimlaShimla snowfallMetereological Department
Next
Story

Cold, cloudy Monday morning in Delhi

Must Watch

Breaking News: Amit Shah's chopper denied permission to land at Malda airstrip

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close