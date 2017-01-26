From first timer NSG commandos to UAE presidential guards – Here's why India's 68th R-Day Parade was spectacular

New Delhi: India is celebrating its 68th Republic on Thursday.

India's military might and rich cultural diversity were in full display at the Republic Day parade in the national capital.

The Republic Day celebrations began here, with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the Chief Guest at the annual parade.

Here are the highlights of the dazzling 68th Republic Day celebrations:

149-member UAE Presidential Guard, the Air Force, the Navy and Army contingent led by a UAE band consisting of 35 musicians marching on Rajpath presented a ceremonial salute to President of India Pranab Mukherjee. The UAE military contingent was led by Lt Col Abood Musabeh Abood Musabeh Alghfeli.

For the first time a contingent of the National Security Guard (NSG) popularly known as the Black Cat Commandoes marched past the Rajpath.

The parade also saw the fly-past of three Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Aircraft. Besides Tejas, Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEW&C) developed indigenously made their maiden appearance at the Republic Day parade here today.

Despite overcast conditions, three fighter jets flew at a height of 300 metres from ground at a speed of 780 km per hour in ‘VIC' formation, leaving the spectators at Rajpath boulevard in awe.

The indigenously developed Dhanush artillery gun made its debut at the Republic Day parade.

Manufactured by Jabalpur-based Gun Carriage Factory, the 155-mm gun cost about Rs 14.50 crore a piece. It is a modified version of Bofors Howitzers gun bought by India in the 1980s.

The Indian Army’s missile firing capability, T-90 ‘Bhishma’ tank, Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP-2K, Mobile Autonomous Launcher of the BrahMos Missile System, Weapon Locating Raddar ‘Swathi’, Akash Weapon System, CBRN Recconnnaisance Vehicle were also displayed in the parade.