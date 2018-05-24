Furious Mamata Banerjee reprimands DGP Neelamani Raju for making her 'walk a few metres'

Soon after arriving for Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was furious. An angry Trinamool Congress chief reprimanded Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Neelamani Raju as she had to reportedly walk a few metres. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Mamata can be seen expressing her displeasure to the DGP.

Not just to the senior police officer, Mamata also went ahead and made her discontent visible when she met former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy at the dais. Both the JDS leaders can be seen greeting Mamata with folded hands as she reportedly complains to them about having made to walk.

#WATCH: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reprimands DIG Neelamani Raju as she came to Karnataka Vidhana Soudha for oath taking ceremony because reportedly had to walk a few metres, also expressed discontentment to HD Deve Gowda & HD Kumaraswamy. #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/WZ2n0QVE9b — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Raghav Chadha posted a picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walking to the venue of swearing-in ceremony in a 'beautiful weather'.

Bengaluru traffic beats every city in the country. We walked to the swearing-in venue. Beautiful weather made up for it though. pic.twitter.com/PT9nauyWuk — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 23, 2018

Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, marking the beginning of the JDS-Congress alliance in the state. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President G Parameshwara also took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. The two were administered the oath of office by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in a gala ceremony outside the state assembly.

Political leaders cutting across party lines were present at the ceremony on Wednesday. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, N Chandrababu Naidu, Pinarayi Vijayan were also present. Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, who have struck an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, and socialist leader Sharad Yadav were also in attendance.