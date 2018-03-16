GATE results 2018 declared @gate.iitg.ac.in @appsgate.iitg.ac.in; website crashes within minutes

NEW DELHI: GATE Results 2018 has been declared on official website gate.iitg.ac.in by IIT Guwahati. Candidates can check their results on the GATE Online Application Website (GOAPS). The results were declared on Friday afternoon. Immediately after the declaration of results, the website crashed due to high traffic.

Here's how to check GATE 2018 results:

1: Open the official website: gate.iitg.ac.in

2: Now, input your registration number and the other details as mentioned on the website

3: Your scorecard will be displayed

CLICK HERE TO CHECK RESULTS

Candidates are advised to download their scorecards.

The GATE exam was held on February 03 - 04 and February 10 - 11, 2018 (Saturdays & Sundays). IIT Guwahati, the institute conducting the exam, had released the final answer keys for the same on March 14.

GATE is a national-level qualifying exam for admissions to post-graduate programs (e.g., M.E., M.Tech, direct Ph.D.) in Indian institutes of higher education with financial assistance provided by MHRD and other Government agencies. GATE scores are also during recruiting by Public and Private Sectors.

An online test, GATE assesses the comprehensive understanding of candidate in various undergraduate subjects including Engineering/Technology/Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Science. It has 23 papers. The exam papers had questions for which numerical answers must be keyed in by the candidate using the virtual keypad. However, the rest of the questions were of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type.