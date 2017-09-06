Gauri Lankesh, the fearless investigative journalist, I met

The cold-blooded murder of senior journalist and social activist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru has left many shocked.

On Tuesday night, the 55-year-old was unlocking the front door of her apartment when two assailants on motorbike shot her in the chest and head.

Sanjay Bragta, a senior journalist and editor of Integrated Multimedia Newsroom, Zee Media Corporation Limited, recalls his first meeting with Gauri Lankesh almost two decades ago in Bengaluru.



In 1998, I was transferred to Bengaluru. Gauri, who knew me through a mutual friend, selflessly offered her fully-furnished Rajarajeshwari Nagar duplex apartment without rent, but with a condition - take care of her little garden and beautiful potted plants.

A young couple, who worked as house keepers, were also responsible for the garden's upkeep. But she insisted on that personal care for her coconut and banana trees and those beautiful varieties of flowers.

She made it a point to talk to me at least once a week, inquiring about each plant in her garden.

House where #Gaurilankesh was shot. Remember on thing she loved other than journalism were her garden and plants. #RIP pic.twitter.com/7iJrTaWBqa — Sanjay Bragta (@SanjayBragta) 5 September 2017

She was quite an independent lady. Despite the Rajarajeshwari Nagar duplex and a villa owned by her parents in city, Gauri preferred to stay alone on Mysore road on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Before going off to Delhi for her ETV Kanada training, she would visit the duplex regularly to check the plants.

Gauri's friend Pushpmala – a sculpturist – also lived in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Both loved cooking north Karnataka cuisine. They would talk endlessly for hours on any topic.

Like her father, Gauri feared no one.

She took over the operation for her fathers' local daily Lankesh Patrike – a newspaper without advertisements. The daily, known for its fearless investigative journalism, was responsible for the downfall of five governments. In 1999, I remember people coming to Lankesh Patrike office to buy the paper for Rs 7.

She had a group of friends in Bengaluru – mostly journalists. They would party at weekends – not in any club or lounge, but at home.

She never missed a Kannada film, always there for the first day first show.

Her sister, a film producer, would arrive at her duplex apartment with Nandita Das for rehearsals.

Despite the riches, Gauri chose to live like a commoner, away from hustle bustle. She was fearless.

I continued to live in her home for a year. She never took a penny from me, despite my insistence. Those days, renting a house in Bangalore was a bit difficult. Tenants had to pay a year's advance as down payment.