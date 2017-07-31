close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Ghatkopar building collapse: PM Modi announces ex-gratia for next of kin, injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sanctioned Rs two lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the building collapse in Ghatkopar in Mumbai.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 13:17
Ghatkopar building collapse: PM Modi announces ex-gratia for next of kin, injured
File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sanctioned Rs two lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the building collapse in Ghatkopar in Mumbai.

He also approved Rs 50,000 each for those injured in the building collapse, the PMO said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has increased the compensation to the next of kin of those killed in the Ghatkopar building collapse incident to Rs. 5 lakh.

Earlier, Fadnavis had announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for those killed.

"The state government will bear the hospital expenses of those injured. And Rs. 2 lakh will be given to the next of kin of those killed," he had said.

Fadnavis had held Shiv Sena leader's Sunil Shitap Nursing Home responsible for the building collapse that claimed 17 lives.

Seventeen people were killed when a four-storey residential building collapsed in suburban Ghatkopar on July 25.

(With inputs from agencies)

TAGS

Ghatkoparghatkopar building collapseMumbaiDevendra FadnaviscompensationNarendra ModiBJP

From Zee News

AmericasWorld

Donald Trump's new chief of staff takes over a White H...

Mumbai: Here is why roads were blocked, power supply and Internet services snapped in Chembur today
MaharashtraMumbai

Mumbai: Here is why roads were blocked, power supply and In...

KeralaIndia

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan calls for all party meet on...

Terror funding in Kashmir: Who is Devinder Singh Behal?
Jammu and Kashmir

Terror funding in Kashmir: Who is Devinder Singh Behal?

Any attack on Kannada will not be tolerated, CM Siddaramaiah warns in new video
Karnataka

Any attack on Kannada will not be tolerated, CM Siddaramaia...

Micromax unveils &#039;Selfie 2&#039; smartphone at Rs 9,999
Mobiles

Micromax unveils 'Selfie 2' smartphone at Rs 9,99...

Explosions rock Iraqi Embassy in Kabul; Islamic State claims responsibility for suicide bombing
World

Explosions rock Iraqi Embassy in Kabul; Islamic State claim...

A family that &#039;challenged gender norms&#039; while serving Presidents
India

A family that 'challenged gender norms' while ser...

Blue Whale challenge: Is 14-year-old Mumbai teen India&#039;s first suicide game victim? All you need to know
India

Blue Whale challenge: Is 14-year-old Mumbai teen India...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: Holier than thou

Full-time defence minister can bring reform the way Rao-Singh combine did to the economic sector

SC remarks welcome, but Indian abortion law far from ideal

The Rise, Shine and Eclipse of Nitish Kumar

Rich-poor divide affects development