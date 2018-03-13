Ghaziabad: Three dead, several hospitalised after drinking poisonous alcohol

Ghaziabad: At least three persons died and several others admitted to a local hospital after they drank alcohol which was reportedly poisoned. The incident took place late Monday night in Ghaziabad's Khora locality.

Local media reports suggest that several people complained of acute pain a night after consuming spurious alcohol called Party Special and Crazy Romeo. They were rushed to the hospital where three - Ashok, Avinash and Sandip - were declared dead. Even as others admitted are receiving treatment, locals in the area have trained their guns on the administration and blame a nexus between police officials and local hooch makers for the tragedy. Many say this is not the first instance when people consuming alcohol have died in their area but police officials have failed to nab culprits responsible for manufacturing and supplying the bottles.

Police officials reached the locality early Tuesday morning and while they have denied the charges, maintain that a thorough investigation will take place. A search operation to seize bottles of Party Special has also been launched - many reportedly being recovered from local houses here.