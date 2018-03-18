Giriraj ‘incites’ crowd to shout ‘DSP murdabad’, Tejashwi shares video

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav has shared a video on microblogging site Twitter wherein Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh can be seen prompting the crowd to raise slogans of “DSP murdabad (down with deputy superintendent of police)”

The former deputy chief minister of Bihar hit out at the BJP leader alleging that Giriraj Singh is inciting crowd against his own government in Bihar. Targeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Yadav said that he was "helpless".

Union Minister Giriraj Singh inciting Crowd against his own govt in Bihar. He asks crowd to shout against DSP. “DSP Muradabad”.Nitish Kumar handles Home department & Giriraj Singh openly going against Bihar CM. Nitish is helpless & BJP totally wants to ruin Bihar now. pic.twitter.com/Gzg0sJ2PNm — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 18, 2018

Accusing Giriraj Singh of allegedly provoking people to raise slogans against senior police officials, Yadav pointed that the Home department in the state is handled by the Chief Minister himself. He further alleged that the “BJP wants to ruin Bihar”.

Giriraj Singh and Bihar BJP chief Nityanand Rai had on Saturday countered the government, including Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, saying the recent murder in Darbhanga was over naming a chowk after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Main jaan raha tha ki chunav mein zeher boya jaa raha hai ek khaas samuday, dal ki ore se. Aaj wahi chunav parinaam ke baad, Teju Yadav aur unke parivar ke logon ne bayan diya ki Modi Chowk jabse usne banaya hai tabse uske upar aafat ka pahad toot pada hai. (I was aware that a certain community, a party has been trying to inject poison. Today, post-election results, Teju Yadav and his family narrated how after constructing Modi Chowk they've been dealing with a mountain of problems),” Singh had said.

Reiterating similar views, Rai had said, “People are saying that this happened because of naming of Modi Chowk. They may had a prior land dispute. It's separate incident which happened earlier and SP, DSP are trying to cover it by linking the two. We'll complain about police officials to government.”

The statements came a day after party colleague Sushil Kumar Modi, who's also the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, claimed the murder had nothing to do with naming the chowk after PM Modi. He had claimed the case to be that of land dispute.