Girls who dress up like men suffer from PCOD, lose urge to reproduce: College Principle
New Delhi: A woman principal of a Mumbai college gave a shocking remark when he asserted that PCOS — a common enough disease many women live with due to hormonal imbalance — happens when they dress like men, causing gender reversals in their heads, and reducing their urge to reproduce.
Swati Deshpande, Principal of the prominent college from Bandra in Mumbai, said, "I have heard theories on why girls suffer from PCOD (Poly Cystic Ovarian Disease) at an early age. When they dress like men, they start thinking or behaving like them. There is a gender role reversal in their head. Due to this, the natural urge to reproduce diminishes right from a young age and therefore they suffer from problems like PCODs."
If her 'controversial' statement wasn't enough, the principal also founded an innovative way to curb the menace of harassment in college campus by gender-segregating the canteen space to be used by girls and boys.
One of the students who did not want his identity to be disclosed told Times of India that they've also been asked to "tie plaits" and not tuck their shirts in like men do.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Hike in India's defence budget: Is Pakistan scared of the move?
- ISRO to launch record satellites at one go next week
- DNA: Why does Pak celebrate "Kashmir Solidarity Day" on February 5 every year?
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
- ISI agent Shamshul Huda, prime suspect in Kanpur train derailment, arrested in Nepal
- PM Narendra Modi tears into Congress over 'SCAM' jibe, hails demonetisation, surgical strikes
- When BJP's Sambit Patra blasted Kanhaiya Kumar over surgical strikes, terrorism; video goes viral
- Delhi earthquake today: Earthquake jolts Delhi, Noida, NCR
- Nitibha Kaul reacts to truth about ‘Bigg Boss 10’ winner Manveer Gurjar’s marital status