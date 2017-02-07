Girls who dress up like men suffer from PCOD, lose urge to reproduce: College Principle

New Delhi: A woman principal of a Mumbai college gave a shocking remark when he asserted that PCOS — a common enough disease many women live with due to hormonal imbalance — happens when they dress like men, causing gender reversals in their heads, and reducing their urge to reproduce.

Swati Deshpande, Principal of the prominent college from Bandra in Mumbai, said, "I have heard theories on why girls suffer from PCOD (Poly Cystic Ovarian Disease) at an early age. When they dress like men, they start thinking or behaving like them. There is a gender role reversal in their head. Due to this, the natural urge to reproduce diminishes right from a young age and therefore they suffer from problems like PCODs."

If her 'controversial' statement wasn't enough, the principal also founded an innovative way to curb the menace of harassment in college campus by gender-segregating the canteen space to be used by girls and boys.

One of the students who did not want his identity to be disclosed told Times of India that they've also been asked to "tie plaits" and not tuck their shirts in like men do.