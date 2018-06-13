हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kejriwal on dharna

Give him due respect: Mamata Banerjee's appeal to Narendra Modi over Arvind Kejriwal's dharna at Delhi L-G's office

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the government of India and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi must immediately resolve the problem.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre to resolve the issue immediately over which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is camping at the office of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Pointing that the Delhi Chief Minister has been sitting on dharna at the Lieutenant Governor’s office for the last few days, the Trinamool Congress has backed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, saying an “elected CM must get due respect”.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the West Bengal Chief Minister said that the government of India and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi must immediately resolve the problem so that people of the national capital do not suffer.

She tweeted, “@ArvindKejriwal, CM of Delhi is sitting in a dharna in LG’s office for the last few days in the capital city of the country. Elected CM must get due respect. May I appeal to the Govt of India and @LtGovDelhi to resolve the problem immediately so that people do not suffer.”

The sit in by Chief Minister Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and AAP minister Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai began Monday evening following a meeting with Delhi L-G Anil Baijal. Claiming that the L-G had refused to accept their demands, the AAP leaders declared that they would stage dharna at his office unless their demands were met.

The Aam Aadmi Party has claimed that IAS officers in Delhi are on “strike” and has demanded that the L-G must issue orders to them to resume work.

After spending two nights at the office of Delhi L-G, Kejriwal tweeted on Wednesday morning, “Good morning, Delhiites. Our struggle to overcome the hurdles blocking Delhi's development is on. Our confidence is our strength.”

Hitting back at Kejriwal and his party, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sat on a dharna at the chief minister’s office. Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa staged the sit-in dharna at Kejriwal’s office. They were also joined by rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra.

