Giving India a new height in space technology, ISRO likely to launch Chandrayaan-2 in April

NEW DELHI: Chandrayaan-2, India's second mission to the moon, is likely to be launched around April 2018. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to launch the mission that will place India at a new height in space technology.

While addressing a press conference on the achievements of Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy, MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh said Chandraayan-2 is a challenging mission as for the first time it will carry an orbiter, a lander and a rover to the moon.

Dr. Sivan K, Secretary of Department of Space and Chairman Space Commission said the total cost of the Chandrayaan 2 mission will be about Rs 800 crore. If due to unsuitable weather, the mission's launch does not take place in April, it can be launched till October this year. Dr Sivan said that ISRO has successfully accomplished 48 missions, including 21 Launch Vehicle missions, 24 Satellite missions and 3 Technology Demonstrators in the last four year.

Applauding the Department of Space, the Minister said that ISRO has achieved many milestones in the recent years which include the launch of 104 satellites in a single mission in February last year and the launch of South Asia Satellite which will boost ties with neighbours. He said that India is a frontline nation in the field of space technology and the scientists need to be complimented for it.

The space technology is being used by various ministries and departments like in Smart City Mission, preparation of utilisation certificates in Ministry of DoNER etc. The minister also said that India is using the technology for peaceful purposes and its applications have been diversified in various fields including electricity generation, agriculture and health sectors.

He said that very soon it will be the source of meeting energy needs of the country in a cost-effective manner. He added that Bhabha Kavach, a light weight bullet-proof jacket has been developed for security forces.