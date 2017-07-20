close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Global community with India on terror emanating from Pakistan: MEA

A report by the US clubbing Pakistan among nations providing "safe havens" to terrorists validated India's position, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 23:35

New Delhi: A report by the US clubbing Pakistan among nations providing "safe havens" to terrorists validated India's position that terrorism emanating from the country was a cause of global concern, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

Spokesperson in the Ministry Gopal Baglay said the international community is on the same page with India on terrorism emanating from Pakistan and their solidarity with New Delhi on cross border terrorism is now moving towards enforcement and action.

In the report, the US yesterday listed Pakistan among the nations providing "safe havens" to terrorists, saying terror groups like the LeT and the JeM continued to operate, train and raise funds inside that country.

A similar report was released by the US last year too.

Talking about cooperation between India and the US in effectively dealing with terror, Baglay said the US has taken or proposes to take a number of measures against Islamabad to contain terrorism.

Replying to a question on mentioning of Naxals as terror group in the report, Baglay said like terrorists, they also cause huge damage and loss of lives. "...We all know it is terrorism."

Asked about ceasefire violations in the last few days by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, he said India has lodged a protest with Pakistan in a note verbale.

He said a total of 240 ceasefire violations by Pakistan have been reported in the current year so far which is significantly high compared to last year.

Baglay said the LoC was coming under pressure due to attempts by terrorists to cross over to India.

He said India has asked Pakistan to maintain the ceasefire arrangement of 2003. 

TAGS

IndiaTerrorsafe havensPakistanMEAUnited NationsCross-border terrorismTerrorism

From Zee News

World

ISIS falling very fast, says US President Donald Trump

World

Few compromises at Brexit talks; Minister says UK can survi...

India

India for resolution of Dokalam issue through diplomatic ch...

World

US Navy chief asks Chinese counterpart for help on North Ko...

India

Revisit document on judges appointment, govt again tells SC

Science

10-year-old boy trips over 1.2M-year-old fossil in desert

World

Russia calls new US sanctions against Iran unfounded: RIA

Haryana

Centre, Haryana Govt. ink pact to revive River Saraswati, p...

EuropeWorld

Turkey minister accuses Berlin of harbouring terrorists, as...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

World Bank treats road safety as public health crisis, so should we

Indian IT’s crisis of innovation: Industry has allowed arrogance to replace its original vision

DNA Edit: Privacy vs public safety

India’s population boom is busting social welfare schemes

No broadcasting blues, please