Golfer Jyoti Randhawa arrested on poaching charges, rifle recovered

LUCKNOW: Veteran Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa was arrested Wednesday on poaching charges in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich. He reportedly killed a jungle fowl on Tuesday.

Randhawa was intercepted and arrested by authorities near Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Motipur Range of Katerniaghat, added reports.

A .22 rifle was recovered from him at the time of arrest, reported news agency ANI. Apart from the rifle, a vehicle and other equipment have also been seized. Interrogation is currently underway.

Randhawa owns a farm in the area and was seen in the nearby forest zones for the last three days, said officials.

Randhawa, an ace golfer, was ranked in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking several times between 2004 and 2009.

He was previously married to Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh. The couple divorced in April 2014.

Hunting wild animals is prohibited under Wildlife Protection Act.