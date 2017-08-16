Gorakhpur infant tragedy: Grieving father files complaint against state ministers

Gorakhpur: The grieving father of a little kid, who died at state-run BRD Medical College and Hospital due to the alleged lack of oxygen, has filed a police complaint against the state Health Minister, the Medical Education Minister and the Principal Secretary Health in Gorakhpur.

Rajbhar, father of the deceased child, hails from Gopalganj in Bihar and had admitted his child for treatment on August 10.

In a letter, Rajbhar claimed that his child died due to disruption of oxygen supply and has blamed Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh, Medical Education Minister Ashutoh Tandon and Principal Secretary Health Prashant Trivedi for the same.

#Gorakhpur victim's family protested outside BRD Hospital after Police didn't register FIR against UP Health Min&Medical Edu Min (14.8.17) pic.twitter.com/U1lrGtVv3B — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 16, 2017

The father further alleged that no post-mortem was conducted after the child`s death. The complaint was filed on August 14, but no FIR has been registered by police yet.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, has outrightly blamed the college principal, Rajiv Mishra, for laxity in performing his duty. He also said that a team of top ministers was asked to determine if the death of the children was actually due to a disruption in oxygen supply at the hospital and assured to "not spare anyone found guilty".

With ANI inputs