close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Gorakhpur infant tragedy: Grieving father files complaint against state ministers

The grieving father of a little kid, who died at state-run BRD Medical College and Hospital due to the alleged lack of oxygen, has filed a police complaint against the state Health Minister, the Medical Education Minister and the Principal Secretary Health in Gorakhpur.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 12:26
Gorakhpur infant tragedy: Grieving father files complaint against state ministers
Grieving father of a little kid has filed a police complaint against the state Health Minister, the Medical Education Minister and the Principal Secretary Health

Gorakhpur: The grieving father of a little kid, who died at state-run BRD Medical College and Hospital due to the alleged lack of oxygen, has filed a police complaint against the state Health Minister, the Medical Education Minister and the Principal Secretary Health in Gorakhpur.

Rajbhar, father of the deceased child, hails from Gopalganj in Bihar and had admitted his child for treatment on August 10.

In a letter, Rajbhar claimed that his child died due to disruption of oxygen supply and has blamed Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh, Medical Education Minister Ashutoh Tandon and Principal Secretary Health Prashant Trivedi for the same.

 

The father further alleged that no post-mortem was conducted after the child`s death. The complaint was filed on August 14, but no FIR has been registered by police yet.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, has outrightly blamed the college principal, Rajiv Mishra, for laxity in performing his duty. He also said that a team of top ministers was asked to determine if the death of the children was actually due to a disruption in oxygen supply at the hospital and assured to "not spare anyone found guilty".

With ANI inputs

TAGS

Gorakhpur tragedyinfant deathoxygen supply

From Zee News

Rahul Gandhi inaugurates Indira Canteens in Bengaluru
Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi inaugurates Indira Canteens in Bengaluru

Honor 8 Pro wins &#039;EISA Consumer Smartphone Award&#039;
Mobiles

Honor 8 Pro wins 'EISA Consumer Smartphone Award'

Instagram introduces comment threads to make chatting easy
Apps

Instagram introduces comment threads to make chatting easy

Huawei Mate 10 with bezel-less display leaked
Mobiles

Huawei Mate 10 with bezel-less display leaked

TRS not joining NDA, says party leader A P Jithender Reddy
Telangana

TRS not joining NDA, says party leader A P Jithender Reddy

&#039;Love Jihad&#039; case: SC orders NIA probe into Kerala girl’s conversion, marriage
India

'Love Jihad' case: SC orders NIA probe into Keral...

UK could continue EU peace funding for Northern Ireland after Brexit, Theresa May says
World

UK could continue EU peace funding for Northern Ireland aft...

World

27 dead, 80 injured in Nigeria suicide attack

NAB directorates initiate fresh investigations against Sharif family
Asia

NAB directorates initiate fresh investigations against Shar...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit | Talking to Kashmir: We should embrace Modi’s idea

Triple talaq to federalism, clear path is laid out

Passing on regulatory burdens to people is recipe for disaster

DNA Edit: A wonder that is India

Tapping India’s limitless power