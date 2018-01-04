'Got many references for you,' Special CBI Court judge tells Lalu Prasad

RANCHI: While deferring the sentencing for Lalu Prasad and 14 others in connection with the fodder scam case, the Ranchi Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court judge said that he got many references for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief.

"I got many references for you but don't worry, I will follow only law," the Ranchi Special CBI Court judge said.

The sentencing in the case will be pronounced against Lalu Prasad in connection with fodder scam on Friday.

During the proceedings, the court said that Bihar vigilance Director General, Janata Dal (United) leader Jagdish Sharma and former Bihar Director General of Police DP Ojha are the main masterminds in the scam.

Earlier on January 3, the court deferred the matter due to the demise of advocate Vindeshwari Prasad.

The court also found Lalu's son Tejasvi Yadav and other party leaders Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and Manoj Jha guilty of contempt of court.

On December 23, the RJD chief, along with 14 others, was found guilty by the court, while seven accused, including former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra, were acquitted.

Lalu has been convicted in one of the cases of the fodder scam, wherein Rs 900 crore from the Bihar exchequer was siphoned off under the pretext of purchasing fodder for livestock.