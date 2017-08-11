 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Government institute bars visually-impaired programmer from giving exam

Varun Mehato, who will now have to wait for a few months before he can reappear for the exam, said that the rule is ambiguous and difficult for visually challenged people like him to deal with.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 10:25
Government institute bars visually-impaired programmer from giving exam
Representational image

New Delhi: A visually-impaired computer programmer was barred from giving a test for a government-certified programmer when the state-run institute that was conducting it sent him back for not bringing a writer with him.

Originally from West Bengal, the 26-year-old Varun Mehato had gone to give his CCC exam conducted by National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), an entity under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Talking to IANS, Mehato said that he was wronged by the institute since, going by the experience of his friend, he was not supposed to take any writer along with him.

"A friend of mine named Sikandar was told that he cannot use the writer he had taken along with him on August 5, just three days before I was due to give my exam. He was provided a writer from the institute," Mehato said.

When IANS contacted the NIELIT, an official categorically said it does not provide writers and there must be confusion in Mehato`s case.

"This is the Standard Operating Procedure. We do not give any writer to write the paper for the visually impaired. The writers have to be arranged by the candidates themslves," NIELIT Controller of Examinations Anurag Shah told IANS.

When told about what had happened on August 5, Shah cited a rule which prohibits the use of a "computer-literate" writer.

Mehato, who will now have to wait for a few months before he can reappear for the exam, said that the rule is ambiguous and difficult for visually challenged people like him to deal with.

"Who will decide whether a writer is computer literate? The NIELIT has to attest him or her as `non-computer-literate`. But who will bear the expenses? The writer charges (the blind person) on a day basis. He cannot be made to go twice one for his attestation and then for writing the test," said the visibly annoyed Noida resident who had to reach the exam centre in west Delhi with great difficulty only to find he will not be allowed to appear.

The attestation has to be done weeks before the test, and the same writer may or may not be available on the day of the test, he said. 

Mehato is a C# (C-sharp) certified computer programmer from NIIT. He was due to appear for his CCC exam. If he passed, he would be declared a government-certified programmer.

TAGS

Computerprogrammervisually imapiredTestbarsNational Institute of Electronics and Information Technology

From Zee News

AIADMK merger: All eyes on OPS after EPS camp adopts resolution against Sasikala, Dinakaran
Tamil NaduChennai

AIADMK merger: All eyes on OPS after EPS camp adopts resolu...

UGC NET November 2017: CBSE to opens registration at cbsenet.nic.in; Steps to Apply
India

UGC NET November 2017: CBSE to opens registration at cbsene...

China should be neutral if North Korea fires first on US: Global Times
World

China should be neutral if North Korea fires first on US: G...

North Korean missiles can reach Guam in just 14 minutes, warns Island&#039;s spokesperson
World

North Korean missiles can reach Guam in just 14 minutes, wa...

US President Donald Trump wants elimination of nuclear weapons from world
World

US President Donald Trump wants elimination of nuclear weap...

Beef ban: Supreme Court to hear Maharashtra Government&#039;s appeal challenging Bombay High Court order
India

Beef ban: Supreme Court to hear Maharashtra Government...

AmericasWorld

Indian-American fined USD 40,000 for filing false visa appl...

Doklam stand-off: China rejects reports of &#039;compromise&#039;; Indian Army says no border evacuation
India

Doklam stand-off: China rejects reports of 'compromise...

Moroccan video sparks debate on sexual harassment
AfricaWorld

Moroccan video sparks debate on sexual harassment

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit | Beyond fault lines: The EC has conducted itself admirably in RS elections

Cloud over Land Acquisition Act

The N Korea-US stand-off shows no signs of de-escalation

DNA Edit | Trailblazer Shah: BJP president has galvanised the party

India lags in pharma innovation