हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Government introduces new norms for commercial vehicles with national permit

The proposed amendment also provides that Driving License and Pollution Under Control certificates can be carried in physical or digital form. 

Government introduces new norms for commercial vehicles with national permit

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified draft amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, making FASTags and Vehicle Tracking System device mandatory for all commercial vehicles obtaining national permit. 

The front windscreen of the vehicle will have to be affixed with a sticker confirming fitting of the Fastag. The draft amendments also stipulate other additional conditions for obtaining national permit that include display of the words "National Permit or N/P" in the front and rear of the vehicles in bold letters. In case of trailers, the words "N/P" will have to be inscribed on the rear and left side of the vehicle. 

The body of a tanker carrying dangerous or hazardous goods has to be painted in white colour and display the prescribed class label on both the sides and rear of the tanker. The vehicle will be affixed with reflective tapes at front and rear.

The proposed amendment also provides that no fitness certification shall be required at the time of registration for new transport vehicles sold as fully built vehicles. Such vehicles will be deemed to be having certificate of fitness for a period of two years from the date of registration. It has also been proposed that fitness certificate of transport vehicles will be renewed for a period of two years for vehicles up to eight years old and for one year for vehicles older than eight years.

The proposed amendment also provides that Driving License and Pollution Under Control certificates can be carried in physical or digital form. 

All goods carriage vehicles will be required to carry goods in a closed body of the vehicle or container. If it is necessary to carry goods in open bodies, goods will be covered by using appropriate covers like tarpaulin or any other suitable material. However, goods of indivisible nature, not capable of being carried in a closed body or being covered, may be carried without cover.

Detailed notification in this regard is available on the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' website www.morth.nic.in. The Ministry has invited suggestions and objections to the proposed amendments, to be sent to the Joint Secretary (Transport), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Transport Bhawan, Parliament Street, New Delhi-110001 or email at js-tpt@gov.in by the 11th of August this year.

Tags:
Ministry of Road Transport and HighwaysCentral Motor Vehicles RulesVehicle Tracking System device

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close