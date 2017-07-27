Govt denies that some schools not teaching regional languages

New Delhi: Rebutting charges that some schools were teaching Sanskrit but not the regional languages, HRD Minister Prakash Javedkar on Thursday said the government has not imposed any language on any student in the counrtry.

He was responding to K K Ragesh of CPI(M) in the Rajya Sabha who said some schools were not teaching the regional language, but Sanskrit.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Ragesh said Sanskrit was being made compulsary in schools.

"Governemnt is trying to make Sanskrit compulsary up to Class X," the CPI(M) member said, demanding the HRD Minister's response.

To this, Javedkar replied that he has said several times that "we are not imposing any language on any student" and the schools follow the 3-Indian language formula. He also stressed that no language has been made compulsory.

Deputy Chairman P J Kurien said Sanskrit too is an Indian language.