Govt has scrapped over 1,000 obsolete laws: Union Minister Mahesh Sharma
PTI | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 14:30
New Delhi: The government has so far scrapped 1,159 obsolete and redundant laws and is working to discard another 400 such laws, Union Minister Mahesh Sharma said on Monday.
"We have repealed 1,159 redundant laws" to finish red tape and are "working on 400 more" such laws, Sharma said during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha.
Observing that people wanted to know about the life of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, he said the government has declassified a large number of files relating to him over the past few months.
Some more files are there which would be declassified soon, Sharma said, adding that the declassified files have been put on digital display at the National Archives of India.
First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 14:30
