close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Govt mulls new law on out-of-court settlements

The government's task force's meeting -- the second so far -- discussed the need for legislation on mediation on the lines of a similar law in Singapore.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 17:04
Govt mulls new law on out-of-court settlements

New Delhi: The government is considering a new law on voluntary out-of-court settlements to ease the massive load of cases on the judiciary.

At a recent meeting of a task force on improving India's ranking in the World Bank report on "Ease of doing business", representatives of the Department of Legal Affairs in the law ministry were asked "to take necessary steps to introduce a stand-alone law to regulate pre-litigation voluntary mediation".

The task force's meeting -- the second so far -- discussed the need for legislation on mediation on the lines of a similar law in Singapore.

According to the minutes of the April 18 meeting, it was observed that the World Bank report mentioned financial incentives for those opting for mediation, such as refund of court fees and other benefits such as rebates in income tax.

The law secretary of the Delhi government informed the task force that pre-litigation mediation centres had been established to handle petty cases such as neighbourhood and family disputes. Of the 47,000 cases referred to the centres, 17,000 were settled at the pre-litigation stage through mediation.

As of now, the mediation process is mostly used to settle marital disputes, but the new legislation could encourage settlements in areas such as landlord-tenant and industrial disputes which form a major chunk of litigation.

In February last year, the law ministry had mooted a note on similar lines, backing a new law on mediation.

"There is no legislation to back the mediation process in the country...The lack of any statutory backing to the mediation process is a cause of concern/apprehension in the minds of the parties regarding the validity/enforceability of the outcome of mediation. Therefore, some parties may prefer the lawyer-dominated, formal judicial process," it said.

Out-of-court litigation is expected to help reduce the burden on courts in a country where over 3 crore cases are pending.

TAGS

Out-of-court settlementsModi governmentCentreJudiciaryWorld Bank

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Kulbhushan Jadhav will be alive till he exhausts clemency: Pakistan
IndiaAsia

Kulbhushan Jadhav will be alive till he exhausts clemency:...

44 migrants, including babies, die in Niger desert
World

44 migrants, including babies, die in Niger desert

Raft capsizes in flood-hit Sri Lanka, kills three
WorldAsia

Raft capsizes in flood-hit Sri Lanka, kills three

Sixth night of protests in Morocco's north
World

Sixth night of protests in Morocco's north

RSS leader terms beef eating &#039;anti-humanity&#039; act
Rajasthan

RSS leader terms beef eating 'anti-humanity' act

Indian Navy continues relief work, rescues 33 Bangladeshi fishermen
India

Indian Navy continues relief work, rescues 33 Bangladeshi f...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video