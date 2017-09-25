close
PM Modi pushes electricity for all with Rs 16,000 cr Saubhagya schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a slew of projects, among which is a major push to ensure delivery of electricity to every home in India. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 19:08
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday is set to launch the 'Saubhagya' schemes, which provide for free electricity for five years, among other benefits, to people belonging to socially and economically backward classes. He also announced the new power connections can be purchased for Rs 500 for general consumers.

This is being seen as a major push towards fulfilling his electoral promises after demonetisation on Nov 8 and GST rollout from July 1.

In view of the economic slowdown over the past two quarters, the government has also been reportedly considering a stimulus package to boost the markets.

Measures such as to encourage domestic investments and provide more money for rural infrastructure and affordable housing are also being considered.

Putting more money into the hands of consumers this festive season, easier loans to SMEs and expediting disinvestment are among the steps being considered as part of a stimulus package.

Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian was tasked with preparing details of the pressure points facing the economy and the probable remedies.

The prime minister is also expected to launch the Saubhagya Yojana and inaugurate Deendayal Urja Bhawan later in the evening. 

