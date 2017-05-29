Govt will find permanent solution to Kashmir problem, won't let Pakistan destabilise India: Rajnath Singh

Meerut: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday assured to find a permanent solution to the Kashmir problem, adding that India won`t fall prey to Pakistan`s tactics to destabilize the country.

"Few elements are deluding the Kashmiri youth. I ensure that we will find a permanent solution to the Kashmir problem," Singh said at an event celebrating the three years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

"Pakistan has been sheltering terrorism. They not only aim to destabilise Kashmir, but the whole nation as well," he added.

Taking a dig the Congress Party for highlighting the missteps and wrong policy decisions of the Modi government, Singh said the grand old party is in its last stage and battling hard to preserve its existence.

"Today, the Congress is fighting to protect their existence. They have realized that people would not believe them if they go against Prime Minister Modi and the BJP," Singh said.

"The Congress has been ruling in the country for long and reportedly has false promises rooting out unemployment in the country, however, it has only risen," he added.