Grateful for the support, happy to be here: UPSC Civil Services exam 2017 topper Anudeep Durishetty

Anudeep Durishetty, who has topped the UPSC Civil Services 2017 examination, has said he is grateful to all those who supported his bid over the years. Durishetty, who hails from Hyderabad, is already an officer of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) of the 2014 batch.

"I am really happy to get this result today. I am grateful to all the people who supported me throughout. It wasn't an easy journey, but I am happy to be here," Durishetty told news agency ANI.

He is a graduate of BITS, Pilani and has earned a Bachelor of Engineering (Electronics & Instrumentation) from the prestigious institution. He qualified the UPSC examination with Anthropology as his optional subject.

Durishetty seems to have considerable interest in sports, and is clearly a fan of English football club Arsenal FC, as evidenced by his social media profiles. He also claims to be 'emotionally invested' in tennis legend Roger Federer.

He also seems to be a prolific poster on Twitter, but his handle was protected, meaning no one can view his tweets without his consent.

However, Durishetty's current cadre lost no time congratulating one of their own through a congratulatory tweet.

Our heartiest congratulations to Mr. Anudeep Durishetty, IRS (Customs & Indirect Taxes), 2014 batch @AndyGunner7 posted as Assistant Commissioner at Hyderabad for securing first rank in UPSC, Civil Services Examination this year... pic.twitter.com/I5bGwlqvLZ — IRS(Customs & IT) Association (@IRS_IN) April 27, 2018

Durishetty topped the list of 990 candidates the UPSC recommended for appointments into the various services of the government.