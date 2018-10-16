Group of vehicles accompanying Kanhaiya Kumar attacked in Bihar's Begusarai, cars vandalised

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kanhaiya Kumar

A group of vehicles accompanying former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar was on Tuesday attacked near Dahia village in Begusarai district.

A group of vehicles accompanying former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar was on Tuesday attacked near Dahia village in Begusarai district in Bihar. According to news agency ANI, some vehicles were vandalised in the attack. There were reports of some injuries as well.

This comes just days after an FIR was filed in Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna against Kanhaiya Kumar and his supporters for allegedly indulging in scuffle with junior doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna.

The junior doctors had alleged that the altercation was triggered when Kanhaiya, along with his supporters, tried to enter the trauma emergency unit where AISF Bihar president Sushil Kumar was undergoing treatment. They were at first stopped by the guard on duty, who was allegedly manhandled.

Junior doctors who were on duty inside the ward then tried to stop Kanhaiya’s supporters from entering. This led to an altercation between the AISF supporters and junior doctors, who decided to stop working at 10 pm on Sunday.

After requests from the hospital administration, the doctors resumed their duty at night. However, all the junior doctors went on a strike at 11 am on Monday.

Kanhaiya Kumar is expected to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as a Mahagathbandhan candidate from Begusarai constituency. While he will contest the election on a CPM ticket, he will be fielded as a joint candidate of Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD, Left parties and the Congress.

