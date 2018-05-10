GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12 HSC Science results out: Pass percentage dips to 72.99, lowest in 5 years

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Class 12 Science stream results 2018 were declared on Thursday morning at 9 am on official site gseb.org. The overall pass percentage dipped to 72.99, which is 8.9 per cent less as compared to last year. In 2017, 81.89 per cent students had passed the exam. As per reports, this is the lowest passing percentage in last five years.

Once again, girls outperformed boys in science stream. About 74.91 per cent girls cleared the exam, as opposed to 71 per cent boys.

Rajkot emerged has the top performing district with 85.3 pass percentage while Chhota Udepur scored the worst pass percentage of 38 per cent.

English medium students scored a 75.58 per cent passing rate.

In order to check results, candidates can refer to the following sites:

1. gseb.org

2. gujarat.indiaresults.com

3. examresults.net

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can register below to get their result through SMS or via email.

Steps to check GSEB Class 12 science exam results:

1: Visit the official website gseb.org or go to gujarat.indiaresults.com or examresults.net/gujarat/gseb-hsc-12th-result/

2: Now enter registration number/ roll number and if required, the mobile numbers and captcha

3: The results will be displayed on the screen

4: Candidates are advised to download and take a print out for further reference