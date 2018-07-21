हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
GST rate slashed

GST slashed: Sanitary pads, footwear, small TVs among 100 items impacted

The decision was taken during a meeting of the GST Council, which decided to reduce tax rates on an array of daily use appliances and products. 

GST slashed: Sanitary pads, footwear, small TVs among 100 items impacted

NEW DELHI: Conceding a year-long demand, the Centre on Saturday slashed GST rates on a wide range of products, including sanitary pads.

The announcement in this regard was made by Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal following a meeting of the GST Council, which decided to reduce tax rates on an array of daily use appliances and products.

''While GST tax on sanitary pads was cut from 12 percent to zero, rakhis were exempted from the tax,'' Finance Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters here.

"Sanitary napkins exempted from GST," Goyal said.

Among items on which GST was reduced include footwear, small televisions, water heater, electric ironing machines, refrigerators, llithium-ionbatteries, hair dryers, vacuum cleaners, food appliances and ethanol.

"GST Council cuts tax rate on an array of products. Rakhis have been exempted from GST, tax on ethanol has been cut to 5 percent, small handicrafts have been exempted," Goyal said.

Besides, tax rates on worked up Kota stone, sandstone and similar quality of local stones were cut from 18 to 12 percent, with the purpose of avoiding classification disputes.

The value limit of footwear was enhanced from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 for 5 percent rate.

GST on 17 items used by middle class viz paints, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, storage water heaters, TVs up to 68 cm was reduced from 28 to 18 percent.

The next GST Council meeting will be held on August 4. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
GST rate slashedGoods and Services CouncilPiyush GoyalFinance MinistrySanitary pads

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close