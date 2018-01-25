GST taxpayer base crosses one-crore mark

New Delhi: The total number of taxpayers registered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) crossed the one-crore mark in January, according to the latest figures released by the Finance Ministry on Thursday.

"One crore taxpayers have been registered under the GST till January 24, of which 17.11 lakh are composition dealers," an official statement said.

According to last month's figures issued by the Ministry, 99.01 lakh taxpayers were registered under the GST till December 25, of which 16.60 lakh were composition dealers.

Composition dealers are those with turnovers of up to Rs 1.5 crore and are required to file returns every quarter instead of every month.

After falling for two consecutive months, revenue collections under the GST picked up and touched Rs 86,703 crore in December compared with Rs 80,808 crore in November.