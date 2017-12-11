Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: A dialogue with JC - An Analysis after first phase of Gujarat elections

This Week in Zee Media’s show A Dialogue with JC, CEO ZeeHindustan and Zee Regionals Jagdish Chandra dwelled upon Gujarat elections very elaborately. In his exclusive analysis after the first phase of polling in the state, Jagdish Chandra touched all the aspects. Appreciating the efforts of election commission he lauded the EC for the peaceful first phase. According to Chandra, this is the most difficult election for Modi.

Referring to the general feeling in the country, he said BJP can make the government but it would not be easy to achieve the target the party is boasting of. BJP can become a single largest party. He especially talked about Surat where BJP could face some problem when the results would come out. It could be because of the anger in business class for GST and demonetisation.

Commenting on Hardik, Jignesh and Alpesh, Zee Hindustan and Zee Regionals CEO said that they would not be able to be the reason for BJP’s defeat. But he never ruled out any miracle in these elections Jagdish Chandra said, Manishankar’s ‘Neech’ remarks will go against Congress and Modi has used this term very efficiently in favour of him and the party by connecting it with Gujarati pride.

Jagdish Chandra in his exclusive analysis ruled out CM Vijay Rupani’s defeat on his Rajkot seat. Chandra said that the youth and Gujarati voters still own Modi as their man although he admitted that the crowd in some of the Modi’s rally was relatively less.

Referring to Rahul’s Somnath temple entry as non-Hindu a below level politics, Chandra said BJP is fighting these elections with Modi’s face in front and Congress is also engaged in opposing PM. Local

issues are not seen in these elections although the three youth leaders are trying their best to raise those issues. According to Chandra UP local bodies election results and issues like triple talaq will go in favour of BJP. Chandra also said that even if Congress loses the elections, these elections have established Rahul Gandhi as a leader in a better way. Chandra Said that BJP is not taking these

elections for granted because it knows that if the party loses the election it will be Modi's defeat rather than the party’s.