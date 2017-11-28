Zee exclusive: CM Rupani's 3 mantras for BJP triumph - leadership, policies and intention

New Delhi: Predicting a record 150 seats for BJP in the upcoming assembly elections, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the party's leadership, its policies and intention will help it win by a record margin.

Speaking at Zee News' Game of Gujarat Conclave, Rupani hailed PM Narendra Modi's past achievements in the state and his leadership at the Centre. "There is no comparison between the kind of leaders we have and those in the Congress camp. Can you really compare PM Modi with anyone in Congress?" he said. "Our visionary leadership - combined with our strong policies and clean and defined intentions will ensure BJP gets more than 150 seats in a never-seen-before result."

Highlighting that the elections - scheduled for December 9 and 14 - are a golden opportunity for people in the state, Rupani said Congress' current state means Gujaratis will reject the party completely. "BJP has formed governments in 18 states. This not only shows how much faith people have in our party but also shows where Congress is at. It saddens me to see what state Congress has deteriorated to."