Exclusive: Fiery Hardik Patel reacts to sex CD, says real issues being ignored

New Delhi: Having been accused of featuring in a secretly-filmed sex CD, a fiery Hardik Patel on Tuesday lashed out on questions being raised on his personal life.

Expressing his shock at accusations made against him, Hardik said that there were more pressing matters at hand rather than to establish if it is indeed him in the sex CD. "It is not of anyone's concern if it is me in the CD. Why should I answer questions about my personal life? The CD is completely false, you give me Rs 2 crore and I can put (Vijay) Rupani's face in the video," he said at Zee News' Game of Gujarat Conclave.

Once again accusing BJP of using 'dirty tactics', Hardik said the CD was a ploy to deviate focus from the real issues that face people of Gujarat. He did admit though - on a lighter note - that he should be more cautious. "From now on, I will keep windows shut even when I take a bath."

(Also read: Game of Gujarat Conclave - CM Rupani predicts record win for BJP)

The purported sex clip of Hardik went viral on social media following which the Patidar quota stir leader claimed the CD was morphed and circulated at the behest of the BJP. The video appears to have been shot in a hotel on May 16, 2017. The authenticity of the CD cannot be independently verified.

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener had previously tweeted that "Gujarat wants to see the CD of development in the state not of a 22-year-old boy."