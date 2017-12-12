Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Lies about me hurt every Gujarati, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: As the curtains came down on Tuesday on campaigning for the second phase of polling in Gujarat, PM Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition for spreading lies about the states' development.

He also said that his life was devoted for the betterment of crores of people of Gujarat and India.

"Campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 ends. After three and a half years, I got the honour to travel across the length and breadth of Gujarat to seek the blessings of the people. During my travels across Gujarat, the level of affection I have received from the people is unparalleled in my 40 years of public life. This affection gives me strength and motivates me to devote all my time for India’s development," PM Modi posted on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 ends. After three and a half years, I got the honour to travel across the length and breadth of Gujarat to seek the blessings of the people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2017

During my travels across Gujarat, the level of affection I have received from the people is unparalleled in my 40 years of public life. This affection gives me strength and motivates me to devote all my time for India’s development. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2017

In another post, he said, "I urge my sisters and brothers of Gujarat to vote in record numbers on the 14th. I call upon the people of Gujarat to not only give the BJP an overwhelming majority but also ensure that BJP wins in every polling booth across the state. The lies that our worthy opponents have spread, about Gujarat, Gujarat’s growth and about me personally is something I had never imagined. It is natural for every Gujarati to feel hurt. People of Gujarat will give a fitting reply to the negativity and lies of the opposition."

I urge my sisters and brothers of Gujarat to vote in record numbers on the 14th. I call upon the people of Gujarat to not only give the BJP an overwhelming majority but also ensure that BJP wins in every polling booth across the state. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2017

The lies that our worthy opponents have spread, about Gujarat, Gujarat’s growth and about me personally is something I had never imagined. It is natural for every Gujarati to feel hurt. People of Gujarat will give a fitting reply to the negativity and lies of the opposition. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2017

PM Modi further tweeted, "With the government of India and government of Gujarat working together, the strength rises manifold. This 1+ 1 is not 2 but 11 and together we will take Gujarat to new heights. No Gujarati will let go off a golden opportunity of development of our youth and coming generations. The victory of BJP is a guarantee for a bright future. I am devoting my life for the betterment of crores of people of Gujarat and India. Have been fortunate to always get your blessings. I am sure you will continue to bless us in these elections too by voting for BJP."

With the Government of India and Government of Gujarat working together, the strength rises manifold. This 1+ 1 is not 2 but 11 and together we will take Gujarat to new heights. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2017

No Gujarati will let go off a golden opportunity of development of our youth and coming generations. Victory of BJP is a guarantee for a bright future. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2017

I am devoting my life for the betterment of crores of people of Gujarat and India. Have been fortunate to always get your blessings. I am sure you will continue to bless us in these elections too by voting for BJP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2017

The second and final phase of elections, for which the open campaigning ended at 5 pm on Tuesday, will see 93 Assembly seats spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat going to polls.

The first phase of voting for the 182-member House held on December 9, covered 89 seats. A total of 851 candidates are in the fray for the second phase, where 2.22 crore people are eligible to vote.

The last day of campaigning on Tuesday saw both PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi visiting temples. While Gandhi paid a visit to the famous Lord Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad, the PM took blessings at the famous Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha.

Thanks to the blessings of Amba Maa and the Janta Darshan, which is akin to Ishwar Darshan, across Gujarat, I derive renewed strength to work for India. My determination to work towards India’s transformation got fresh vigour. pic.twitter.com/JvAGyAjBbM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2017

Earlier today, I travelled on a sea plane from Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati River to Dharoi Dam, taking off and landing on water. This experience was unique. It adds strength to our resolve to harness waterways for India’s progress. pic.twitter.com/mkosy9OteJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2017

Effective use of waterways augurs well for tourism. Places like Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, our vibrant North East, places with many water bodies, big dams, waterways will benefit with usage of sea planes. More tourism also brings greater economic opportunities. pic.twitter.com/BuIqRAupYs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2017

Several senior leaders from both the BJP and the Congress also campaigned extensively for their candidates in major parts of north and central Gujarat.

The Gujarat contest is being seen as a prestige battle for PM Modi in his home state, where a reinvigorated Congress has sewed up a broad social coalition with prominent Patidar, OBC, and Dalit leaders in its bid to unseat the BJP in power for over two decades.

In the 2012 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 115 seats, while the Congress bagged 61.

(With PTI inputs)