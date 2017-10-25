Gujarat Assembly polls 2017: Election Commission likely to announce the dates today

DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) is likely to announce the dates for the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 on Wednesday.

However, there has been no official confirmation by the poll body about the same.

Earlier, on October 12, the EC had announced that Himachal Pradesh polls will be held on November 9.

But the poll panel had not announced the schedule for Gujarat, drawing sharp criticism from the Congress which accused the Centre of putting pressure on the EC.

Responding to mediapersons, Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti had said that the Gujarat administration had requested the EC to defer the polls as rehabilitation work was on in the flood affected areas apart from restoration work on the Narmada canal.

Besides, he had said that, the term of Gujarat Assembly would end on January 22 and so the commission had more time to conclude the election process.

The Himachal Assembly`s term ends on January 7.