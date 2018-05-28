Gujarat board declares GSEB class 10 results 2018 on gseb.org: Check district wise percentage here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on May 28 released the GSEB Class Result 2018. The pass percentage for GSEB SSC Result this year is 67.50 per cent with Savani Hil Ishwarbhai topping the list with 99 per cent marks. The GSEB Gujarat board class 10 results 2018 are available on the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's (GSHSEB) official website gseb.org. The students can also check the results on the board’s website, and also on gipl.net, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Here is the district wise percentage of the marks:

Surat 80.06%

Junagadh 78.33%

Rajkot 75.92%

Morbi 73.59%

Dang 72.50%

Ahmedabad city 72.42%

Devam Dwarka 71.60%

Jamnagar 71.28%

Mehsana 71.24%

Ahmedabad Rural 70.77%

Daman 70.71%

Navsari 70.64%

Gandhinagar 70.23%

Bharuch 70.14%

Bhavnagar 69.17%

Gir Somnath 69.16%

Botad 68.40%

Kutch 68.30%

Surendranagar 67.76%

Banaskantha 66.86%

Valsad 66.58%

Vadodara 66.00%

Amreli 65.51%

Porbandar 62.81%

Patan 62.04%

Narmada 60.79%

Anand 60.33%

Sabarkantha 60.13%

Dadaranagar Haveli 59.31%

Panchmahal 58.41%

Tapi 58.37%

Kheda 58.27%

Aravalli 56.95%

Lamp 55.80%

Chhotaudepur 49.06%

Mahasangha 48.85%

Dahod 37.35%

At least 10 lakh students appeared in the SSC Class 10 examination 2018 at various centres across the country. The Gujarat board Class 10th examinations were held between March 12 to March 23, 2018.

Here's how to check Gujarat board class 10th result 2018:

Step 1: Log on to the official website - gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number

Step 4: Submit the details

The marksheets will be handed over to the school authorities on May 31, Thursday and the students can collect their scorecards on the same day.

The GSEB is responsible for the conduct of Class 10 and 12 exams in the state. Every year, 2 (including 4-semester type examinations) main examinations are held - the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for standard 10 and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) examination for Standard 11 and 12 students in Gujarat. The board is also responsible for the State entrance examinations GUJCET.