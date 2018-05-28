Gujarat board GSEB class 10 results to be declared at 8 am. Check results on www.gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is slated to declare GSEB class 10 results 2018 at 8 am on Monday. The results will be declared on official website gseb.org. The students can check the results, once declared, on the board’s website, and also on gipl.net, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

At least 10 lakh students appeared in the SSC Class 10 examination 2018 at various centres across the country. The Gujarat board Class 10th examinations were held between March 12 to March 23, 2018.

Here's how to check Gujarat board class 10th result 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website, gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number

Step 4: Submit the details

The marksheets will be handed over to the school authorities on May 31, Thursday and the students can collect their scorecards on the same day.

About Gujarat Board (GSEB)

The GSEB is responsible for the conduct of Class 10 and 12 exams in the state. Every year, 2 (including 4-semester type examinations) main examinations are held - the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for standard 10 and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) examination for Standard 11 and 12 students in Gujarat. The board is also responsible for the State entrance examinations GUJCET.