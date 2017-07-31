Gujarat Congress stashes away 42 MLAs in Bengaluru resort against temptation of Rs 15 crores, poll tickets

Bengaluru: Forty-two Congress legislators, holed up in a luxury resort near Bengaluru, asked state chief minister Vijay Rupani to safeguard their lives upon returning home.

Congress has alleged that BJP offered Rs 15 crore to each of its MLAs, a ticket in Gujarat polls along with funds to contest the elections.

The Congress leaders have been hiding in the luxury golf resort to avoid intimidation and temptation from Opposition BJP in the upcoming Rajya Sabha election. Speaking to media, Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil​ claimed they were scared for their lives, fearing abduction and death, all for the sake of few votes.

The Gujarat Congress has been facing crisis since Shankersinh Vaghela's exit from the party folds last week. A former BJP leader, Vaghela joined the Congress in 2000. Angry over not being offered Chief Ministerial candidature this time, he resigned.

Following this, five more Congress members resigned from party, with three of them joining the BJP.

In a desperate bid, Congress flew out it's remaining MLAs to Karnataka – which has a Congress government – to avoid any temptation.

Alleging malpractice, Congress has also complained to the Election Commission

Upcoming Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections will witness parties battling it out for three seats. BJP aims to field party chief Amit Shah and Smriti Irani from two seats. Congress, eyeing the third seat, hopes to see Ahmed Patel – Sonia Gandhi's political secretary – get elected.

Patel needs 44 votes to win. Congress currently has 42 legislators with them. The party has claimed the support of one MLA from the NCP, 1 from JD(U) and rebel BJP legislator Nalin Kotadiya.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani denied allegations levied by Congress. HRD minister Prakash Javadekar further said that Congress lawmakers are having fun at a resort as BJP members were trying to help the flood-hit state.

Meanwhile, a report in the Indian Express claimed that the luxury resort near Bengaluru, where the Congress MLAs are hiding, is facing a demand to pay Rs 982 crore as penalty to regularise 77 acres of encroached land.