Ravindra Jadeja

Gujarat cop assaults cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Riva Solanki, case registered

The police constable has been identified as Sanjay Ahir. He has been arrested after Riva lodged a complaint against him at a local police station.

AHMEDABAD: Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Riva Solanki was allegedly thrashed by a policeman on Monday in Gujarat's Jamnagar. The incident took place in the evening after her car collided with that of the bike of the police personnel.

" A case has been registered. Departmental action will be taken against the cop," SP Jamnagar Pradip Shejul told news agency ANI.

Jadeja's mother was inside the car - a BMW - when the policeman got down from his bike following the accident and assaulted Riva.

Although the accident that took place in Jamnagar's Sharu section area was minor, the policeman reportedly over-reacted and slapped the cricketer's wife.

The police constable has been identified as Sanjay Ahir. He has been arrested after Riva lodged a complaint against him at a local police station.

Jadeja is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai team. The 29-year-old Indian spinner tied the knot with Riva on April 17, 2016.

