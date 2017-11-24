हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Gujarat does not just belong to big industrialists, Rahul attacks Modi govt in Gujarat

Rahul Gandhi is in Gujarat for a two-day visit to campaign for the upcoming assembly elections. 

Last Updated: Nov 24, 2017, 12:26 PM IST
File photo: PTI

PORBANDAR: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday began his two-day visit to Gujarat. Addressing his first rally, he attacked the government alleging that it has given undue advantage to industrialists. 

"Gujarat doesn't just belong to 5-10 big industrialists, it belongs to the farmers, the labourers, the small-scale businessmen," he said

Trending