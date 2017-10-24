Gujarat elections 2017: BJP set to win in another sweep result, says opinion poll

DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to win seats 115 to 125 seats in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, as per a media survey.

On the other hand, as per India Today-Axis My India opinion poll, Congress is likely to end up with 57 to 65 seats, while Others may get 0 to 3 seats.

Also, BJP is predicted to get 48% vote share and Congress 38%.

As for the most preferred CM, 34% people voted for incumbent Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, 19% for Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil, 11% for Congress' Bharatsinh Madhavsinh Solanki, 10% for Amit Shah and 6% for Hardik Patel.

Interestingly, 66% people believe that Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister of India was beneficial for Gujarat. However, 31% said that it was not beneficial.

Other findings of the survey from Gujarat are as follows:

- Development, jobs and price rise emerged as the key issues in the polls.

- 31% said that price rise was the biggest issue, 24% said jobs, 16 voted for development, 9% roads, 6% water, 4% for agriculture and 3% for water.

- 31% said that development was the biggest issue, 24% said, 16 and 9% said that roads.

- 38% are happy with the GST, while 51% are unhappy with the new tax reform.

- 53% said that demonetisation was not benficial. 44% gave thumps up to the note ban.

- 38% farmers are satisfied with the incumbent government, 49% are dissatisfied, while 7% are extremely angry.

The survey was done between 25 September to 15 October and it was conducted on 182 Assembly seats. 18, 243 people were part of the survey.

BJP has been in the power in Gujarat since 1995.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, the BJP, led by Narendra Modi, had won 116 seats out of total 182 seats and formed the government.

The Congress, on the other hand, had won 60 seats.

Elections were held in two phases, the first on 13 December and second on 17 December 2012.

Total voting turnout of both phases was 71.32%, highest since 1980.

Results were declared on 20 December 2012.