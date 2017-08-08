Gujarat Rajya Sabha Elections 2017: Did not vote for Ahmed Patel, reveals Shankersinh Vaghela

New Delhi: In yet another set back for Congress, former party leader Shankersinh Vaghela on Tuesday revealed that he did not vote for Ahmed Patel in Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections.

Talking to reporters after casting his vote, Vaghela said,"Jab Congress jeetne waali hai hi nahi, vote bina matlab Congress ko dene ka matlab nahi tha. Humne Ahmed Patel ko vote nahi diya (When Congress was not going to win, what’s the use of voting for the party. I have not voted for Ahmed Patel),” Vaghela said.

However, Congress leader Ahmed Patel, was very much confident of his thumping victory. Talking to ANI, Patel had said,"When I am confident, party is confident we are going to win. Wait for the result to come."

Earlier in the day, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Kandhal Jadeja told local TV that they had been asked by senior party leaders to vote for BJP's Balvantsinh Rajput in Rajya Sabha election.