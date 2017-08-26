Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh case: Here's how convicted rapist 'baba' spent first night in jail

New Delhi: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was yesterday convicted by special CBI court in a 15-year-old rape case, remained silent on his first night in jail.

The rape convict was shifted to a special cell in Rohtak prison late in the evening. According to the reports of the leading portal, the controversial self-styled godman was given bottled mineral water on arrival. He did not talk to anyone and avoided throwing tantrums inside the cell.

As per the sources in Haryana jail, Dera chief's assistant has been allowed to stay with him. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that a special cell will be allotted to Gurmeet Ram Rahim as he is unlikely to stay with other prisoners due to security concerns.

Earlier on Thursday, the CBI special court in Panchkula, adjoining Chandigarh, held Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty in the case of rape and sexual exploitation of two female disciples. Following the verdict, violence erupted in Haryana and Punjab in which 30 people lost their lives and more than 250 were left injured.

The quantum of sentence will be announced on Monday.